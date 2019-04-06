Resources More Obituaries for Walter Mackem Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter K. Mackem

Lieutenant Colonel Walter Karl Mackem (Retired) passed away in Williamsburg, VA, on April 1st 2019. He was 58 years old. LTC Mackem is survived by his loving wife Milissa Ryan Mackem, and their two sons Ryan and Kyle Mackem. LTC Mackem was born in Bremerton, WA, but primarily grew up in Louisville, KY where he loved his time as a lifeguard at the Lakeside Swim Club. After playing football and graduating from Atherton High School, he then attended Hanover College where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and played on the Hanover football team. Following graduation from Hanover, LTC Mackem embarked on what would become a distinguished career in the U.S. Army. His successful graduation from the Artillery Officer's Basic Course at Fort Sill Oklahoma led to an assignment with the 4th Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment in Baumholder, Germany. After completing his service in Germany, he transferred to the Military Intelligence Corps, and was assigned to a Special Projects team along the Korean DMZ. In January 2000, he became the Army Attaché' at the US Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. He and his family finally settled permanently in WIlliamsburg, VA, where LTC Mackem worked at Camp Peary until his retirement in 2007. LTC Mackem's distinguished military career culminated with two post-retirement tours of duty in Afghanistan. LTC Mackem's awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and many others. Walt was an avid sportsman, who loved the outdoors, and competitive sports on all levels. He loved the Washington Redskins, The Kentucky Wildcats, his own cats, telling jokes, good food, and drink. He was the life of many a party and family gatherings with his quick wit, optimistic outlook, and his strong beliefs. Walt loved his work as a professional training instructor and mentor, conveying the many lessons he learned throughout his career to the next generation of military and U.S. government personnel. He was a fun person to be around, to work with, and his passion for the people in his life was evident every time he said "hello". He will be missed by all that knew him. A private Ceremony Celebrating his Life and service, was held in his honor in Williamsburg on Friday, April 5, 2019. The family requests that charitable donations on behalf of LTC Mackem should be made to the ( ) located at PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250 Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019