Walter M. Barter Jr.
Walter M. Barter, Jr., 87, of Williamsburg passed on Aug. 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. Walter is survived by his wife of 64 years, Laura Jean, and his three sons James, Stephen, and Walter III. He is also father to William, Patricia, and Donald, now deceased. Walter was a Korean War veteran where he served in Army Security. Walter worked in financing and had a deep love of history, traveling, New England sports, and Colonial Williamsburg. He will be laid to rest in Freeport, Maine. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to leave condolences to the family and for information on memorial contributions.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
