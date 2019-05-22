Walter Werthman West left us on May 9th at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Elizabeth E. West; son and daughter-in-law Brian and Angel West of Clinton, TN; daughter and son-in-law Deborah (West) and Herman Dearien of Mechanicsville, VA; grandchildren, Christopher West and Joyanna (West) Brassfield; and great grand-daughter, Nalah Brassfield. Walter's military service began in WW II and continued with the Air National Guard. He retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel with a combined total of 20 years' service. Walter was born in Baltimore, MD but lived in many other states during his career as a pollution control engineer. Walter traveled extensively as a retiree and also devoted time to his many hobbies which included playing the piano and accordion, repairing accordions, banjos, clocks and woodworking in his shop. A reception will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg on Friday, May 24th from 4:00-6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made in Walter's name to the Hospice House, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, Virginia (www.williamsburghospice.org) Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 22 to May 29, 2019