Warren Okley Vaughan Warren Okley Vaughan of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on June 14th, 2019, at the age of 75. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, as the only child of Thelma and Carl Okley Vaughan. He graduated from Roanoke Catholic School. He received an undergraduate degree in business from Virginia Tech and a master's degree in business from Radford University. He retired from a 30-year career with American Electric Power and went on to be an historic interpreter in Williamsburg, Virginia. Most recently he enjoyed a coastal retirement in Morehead City and Beaufort, North Carolina. He shared his love of astronomy and history with his children and then with his grandchildren. Warren's love and devotion to his family will be forever cherished. He is survived by Gail Hawley Vaughan, his devoted wife of 55 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Susan Vaughan Bazemore, son-in-law Pete Hudson Bazemore, Jr., and grandson Pete Hudson Bazemore III, all of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his son, Timothy Michael Vaughan, daughter-in-law Susan Plowcha Vaughan and grandson Joseph Matthew Vaughan, all of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. A funeral Mass will be held for Warren at Saint Egbert Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Morehead City. Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Egbert Church or to the Beaufort Historical Society. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.