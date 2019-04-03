Werner F. Bieber, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, VA. He was born October 30, 1929 in Trail City, South Dakota, to Fred and Emma (Heiser) Bieber. He met the love of his life, Mary (Nelson) Bieber, while they were attending South Dakota State University. They both graduated in 1952. They were married later that year on November 23, 1952. He served his country with courage and distinction, as an officer in the U.S. Army, for 21 years. He subsequently had a career with the Virginia Community College system, serving as the Dean of Finance and Administration of Central Virginia Community College, Lynchburg, until his retirement. They then moved to Patriots Colony, Williamsburg in 2006, where he began his "third" career taking his dog, Noah, to visit convalescent and rehabilitation patients, providing them with comfort and encouragement. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Mary (Nelson) Bieber; two sons, Craig K. Bieber (Christie) and Kenneth K. Bieber (Sandy) and one daughter, Debbie Lamons (Ed). He is also survived by four granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. He was the loving brother of Alice Varland (Monte), Joy Bossert and Karol Zabel (Denny). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Edna Zieman and brother, Gerhard Bieber. A memorial service will be conducted 2 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Patriots Colony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or a . Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted the family with arrangements. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary