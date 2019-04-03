Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Werner Bieber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner Fred Bieber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Werner Fred Bieber Obituary
Werner F. Bieber, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, VA. He was born October 30, 1929 in Trail City, South Dakota, to Fred and Emma (Heiser) Bieber. He met the love of his life, Mary (Nelson) Bieber, while they were attending South Dakota State University. They both graduated in 1952. They were married later that year on November 23, 1952. He served his country with courage and distinction, as an officer in the U.S. Army, for 21 years. He subsequently had a career with the Virginia Community College system, serving as the Dean of Finance and Administration of Central Virginia Community College, Lynchburg, until his retirement. They then moved to Patriots Colony, Williamsburg in 2006, where he began his "third" career taking his dog, Noah, to visit convalescent and rehabilitation patients, providing them with comfort and encouragement. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Mary (Nelson) Bieber; two sons, Craig K. Bieber (Christie) and Kenneth K. Bieber (Sandy) and one daughter, Debbie Lamons (Ed). He is also survived by four granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. He was the loving brother of Alice Varland (Monte), Joy Bossert and Karol Zabel (Denny). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Edna Zieman and brother, Gerhard Bieber. A memorial service will be conducted 2 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Patriots Colony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or a . Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.