William A. Carpenter, 88 years old, passed away Sunday, June 21st, 2020 leaving behind his wife Helen, after 70 years of marriage; two daughters, Ginger Louke (Tommy), and Ann Summerford (Kenneth); 3 grandchildren, Jeffrey Louke (Meredith), Christine Abbott (Mark), and Scott Summerford (Rebecca). Also 4 great grandchildren, Wyatt Louke, Morgan Louke, Mark W. Abbott Jr., and Katelyn Abbott. William spent 20 years in the US Air Force for the country he loved. He also will rest in peace beside his loyal chocolate Labrador Blue Bear. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project of the Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
