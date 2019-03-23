William Arden Doig, Capt (Ret) USCG, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born to Gladys and Arthur Doig on August 4, 1938, in Cooperstown, NY. His parents, sister and brother preceded him in death. His daughter, Julia passed away in 2012.Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruby, his daughters: Susan Doig and Kristin Doig Alexander and his son Paul (Ginger) and five grandsons: Grant, Drew, and Will Doig and Milton and Knox Alexander.In 1956 Bill graduated from Worcester Central School and in 1960 from Williams College, Williamstown, MA, before joining the USCG, graduating from OCS Yorktown, VA. During his 26 year career he served on various ships along the East Coast and Gulf Coast, at CG Hqtrs. in Washington D.C., at various training commands and London, England, before retiring in 1987 as Commanding Officer at USCG-RTC Yorktown. He worked for Colonial Williamsburg for one year, and then joined Williamsburg Landing Retirement Community as Executive Director/CEO, retiring after 19 years in 2007.Bill was a former Rotarian, member of the Middle Plantation Club and served on the Williamsburg Hospice Board of Directors. He was an Episcopalian and ushered at Bruton Parish for many years.A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 2:00PM at the Alvin P. Anderson Auditorium at Williamsburg Landing with a reception following. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Williamsburg Landing Benevolence Fund, The , or . Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary