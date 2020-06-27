William "Mack" Ayers
1963 - 2020
William "Mack" Ayers, a lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Virginia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Hampton on August 25, 1963 as the youngest of 9, he spent his childhood on his family's farm in Williamsburg. Mack was an avid hunter, farmer, and outdoorsman. He spoke often of the peace he found in nature and how in the woods he felt closest with God. He worked as a contractor and truck driver and possessed the unique ability to look at anything and know how to build or fix it. He was a person who loved deeply and genuinely cared about others more than himself, often saying that "family means everything." He was proceeded in death by his parents, Clayton and Nannie Ayers of Williamsburg; brothers, Thomas Ayers, Kenny Ayers and Heber "Jimbo" Ayers; and Sisters, Margaret Ann Ayers and Helen Ayers. He is survived by his daughters, Cecile Renae-Ayers Liechti and her husband Darryl, their daughters Cora and Rayna, and Elyse Marie Ayers and her daughter, Annalia Cochrane; his girlfriend, Charlene Martin and her children, Brianne, Brandy, Travis and Taylor; brothers, George Ayers, Jessie Ayers; sister, Katie Bowden; nephews, Michael Ayers and Christopher Ayers and their families; as well as many other nieces and nephews who referred to him as the "Cool Uncle," great and great-great nieces and nephews too great to count! Visitation will be at Bucktrout of Williamsburg on July 1, 2020 from 4-6pm with a service to follow.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Mack will be missed deeply. He was a loving father and a kind friend. A wonderful father-in-law to my son Darryl. Thoughtful and loving. May your angels always be forever by your side. God blessed you Mack with a wonderful family.
Laura Liechti
Family
