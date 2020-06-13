William B. Warrick
William "Bill" B. Warrick, 67, passed away June 6, 2020. Full obituary and photo may be viewed at www.vacremationsociety.com where condolences to the family may be left.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Bill taught me so much about the word of God.i will forever be thankful for his kindness and his help in my spiritual walk.I am blessed to have known him Thank God for him.God Bless you all.
Debbie
Student
June 12, 2020
Precious in the sight of the LORD Is the death of His godly ones. Psalms 116:15 NASB Bills wisdom and insight into the Scriptures will be missed by many. I praise God for him, his ministry and the blessing of your entire family. I pray that Gods comfort and peace will be with you, Lindy and each of your family.
Barry Huckaby
Friend
June 12, 2020
Bill will be sorely missed by the Hughes family. Always friendly and congenial it was an honor to call him our friend. Great family and our prayers for comfort and peace to them knowing how much he touched so many lives in a positive spiritual way.
Brent Hughes
Friend
June 12, 2020
Two years ago, we joined the Bill and Lindy on a trip to Israel. Bill kept reminding over and over to not forget the hand of God while we were looking at the land of God. It changed our whole perspective. When I heard that Bill had been called home, I immediately thought of him reminding us to look for the Hand of God in what we saw. That morning I pictured the hands of our Savior open wide to receive Bill into Heaven. That day, Bill didnt have to look for the hand of God because now he is actually held by those hands for eternity.
Bill & Ruth Keeble

Bill and Ruth Keeble
Friend
June 12, 2020
I met Bill as a classmate at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (1976). Four of us shared an apartment and I still remember our living room filled with seminary students' books and desks. I apologize for when it was my night to cook - but Bill, Jeff and Pete were gracious. Bill's infectious laugh and joyful personality still are etched in my memory. So proud of the faithful life he lived for our Savior, the Lord Jesus. We feel the sting of death, but know that Bill does not! Our prayers and deep sympathies to Bill's family.
Philip Petersen
Classmate
June 12, 2020
A true leader and brother in Christ, met Bill Thursday morning prayer breakfasts has some 35 years ago, what a privilege to have known, Bill has only change his address to the golden hills of heaven!
Keeler Abbitt
Friend
June 12, 2020
Bill had a very significant impact on many peoples lives, to include my own. It was quite evident that he used his spiritual gifting of teaching to glorify the Lord for decades. God bless you all as you journey through your grief for your tremendous loss of your husband, father and grandfather. Praying that He will bring you comfort and strength during this most difficult time. Much love to all of you. Cindy Kirkland
Cindy Kirkland
June 12, 2020
I met Bill at Auburn University in 1971 while I served as a staff member with Campus Crusade for Christ ( now Cru). Bill was a faithful member of my action group and dear friend. He signed his name, along with 10 other men In our group, to spend the rest of his life fulfilling the great commission. I had the joy if reconnecting with him 7 plus years ago and love him dearly. Each time we connected we rejoiced and rehearsed stories from our days at Auburn and new challenges and adventures we were facing. Praise God for this dear man of God and praise God for the lasting impact for Christ he made in the world. Praying for his family and thankful for Bills life and legacy.
Steve King
Cherrydale Baptist
Arlington VA
Steve King
Friend
June 12, 2020
Privileged to know Bill and Lindy! Bill became a brother, friend, mentor and the Pastor who ordained me for ministry in France. We are indebted to the Warrick family for consistent encouragement and support for many years! A gifted expositor of the Word in an exquisite, enjoyable, and impacting manner to His glory. Much love, Dan and Nancy Painter
Dan and Nancy Painter
Friend
June 12, 2020
Bill certainly had an impact on our lives through the years! Thursday morning breakfasts and many retreats. His love for Lindy and his daughters was so evident. Our hearts ache for them! We will always remember his wonderful teaching and compassion, and thank God for the privilege of knowing Bill.





Harry and Linda Waters
Friend
June 12, 2020
He is a true servant of Christ and he was instrumental in helping me grow in my faith. I loved hearing him talk about our Lord. Praying for all of his family
Joyce Martin
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
Our sympathy to Lindy, Laura, Molly, and Kate.
Requiescat in pace.
Betsy and Randy
Friend
June 12, 2020
We have been so blessed by Bill's ministry over the years, and to know and be able to love on Bill and Lindy. Our hearts ache as we mourn his passing, but we rejoice in knowing he is whole and rejoicing in the presence of the Lord. We are here for you Lindy.
Rich and Dianne Howell
Friend
June 12, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear of Bills passing but are glad to know he is heaven with Jesus. He had a huge impact on my life and I still listen to CDs of his Friday morning fellowship breakfast talks. Prayers to Lindy and their girls in their time of grief. Well done Bill. You were a good and faithful servant.
Jason and Stacey Cooprider
Friend
June 12, 2020
Our family has been blessed these past several years by not only Bills enthusiasm for sharing Gods truth, but getting to know and love all his family. We will always be thankful for this time with Bill and all the Warrick family. He will be greatly missed in this world and especially here in Williamsburg. Our prayers are with Lindy and all the family at this most difficult time of grief. We rejoice that he is now in the presence of the Lord. We love you! The Lamkin Family
Wayne & Sharron Lamkin
Friend
June 12, 2020
To Bill's loved one's ... To be absent from this place is to be present with the Lord . Bill will be missed
lorri & noel veden
Friend
June 12, 2020
June 12, 2020
y husband and I so enjoyed his teaching on Sunday nights at Walsingham! We learned a lot from Bill' s teaching and miss him! I thank God for his gift to us! Lindy and the girls were his strong supporters!
Nancy Amick
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 KJV

What an example for all of us who have called Bill a friend and mentor for the last 30 years. I will always cherish watching him these last few months continue to share the Word of God with us. 47 years ago I started the Thursday Bible Study with Dick Woodward and then watched Bill assume the mantel when Dick graduated to heaven. I have many of Bills CDs and I listen to them often as I travel. What a reunion they must be having in heaven. Thank you Lindy and his girls for sharing Bill with the world. You are in my prayers.
Jim Young
Friend
