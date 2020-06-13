I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 KJV



What an example for all of us who have called Bill a friend and mentor for the last 30 years. I will always cherish watching him these last few months continue to share the Word of God with us. 47 years ago I started the Thursday Bible Study with Dick Woodward and then watched Bill assume the mantel when Dick graduated to heaven. I have many of Bills CDs and I listen to them often as I travel. What a reunion they must be having in heaven. Thank you Lindy and his girls for sharing Bill with the world. You are in my prayers.



Jim Young

Friend