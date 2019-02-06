William "Bill" Cross Blanton, 68, passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019. Mr. Blanton was preceded in death by his parents, R.E.B. and Ethel Lee Blanton and two older brothers, Richard Lee Blanton and Eugene Berlyn Blanton. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, and had been a resident of Williamsburg for over fifty years, graduating from James Blair High School in 1968. He worked in the family automobile business, "Blantons" for many years and more recently for Advance Auto.He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Mamie Ruth Hitchens Blanton; nephews, Lee Blanton, Mike Blanton, Hugh Hitchens, Michael Stewart; nieces, Sharon Blanton Smith, Paula Hitchens, Sheila Hitchens, Jenna Bailie; grand-nephew, Alexander Hitchens; grand-niece, Grace Hitchens and their families.Visitation will be at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Wednesday February 6, 5-7 p.m.The Memorial Service will be Thursday, February 7 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Grove Avenue, Richmond, at 10 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service in Williamsburg at Cedar Grove Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.Bill was an accomplished artist, creating caricatures of major politicos through the years, as well as outstanding sketches of the buildings in Colonial Williamsburg.Until he met Mamie Ruth, his first love was baseball.His interest in baseball began as a child in Richmond, Virginia when he met Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle at the Jefferson Hotel while having breakfast with his father. After meeting them, he ran into Yogi Berra, as he was coming through the door. Soon after, he spotted Roger Maris, acquiring autographs from all four! This chance encounter created a Yankees fan for life!Bill was proud to be part of the Blanton Bible Study Class at Tabernacle, started by his father over 80 years ago. He served for 29 years as a Deacon at the church.Bill was involved in the community and was President of Williamsburg Exchange Club for many years.His best times were spent following the Yankees and getting together with his family.In his Field of Dreams, Bill has rounded third and is headed home! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1925 Grove Ave, Richmond, 23220. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary