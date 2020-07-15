1/1
William Dale Merriss
1936 - 2020
William Dale Merriss , 84, died on July 12, 2020. Born in Covington, KY, grew up in Birmingham, AL. Dale graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After completing Marine Corps training at Quantico he went to Pensacola, FL for flight school. Then flew Helicopters for 5 years. He then joined E.I.Dupont Co and spent 30 years at numerous plants in this country and Germany where he served in many capacities including plant manager at three plants. Dale is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Elizabeth and two children: Dianne Campbell &. Philip Merriss and granddaughter, Margaux Campbell. His avocation was as a talented woodworker and was generous with his time and talent with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and father figure. Dale server as Sacristan at St.Bede Catholic Church for many years and built several projects for the church. In earlier days he enjoyed sailing his sailboat and playing tennis & golf. A funeral Mass will be said at St. Bede Catholic Church at a later date. If desired, in leu of flowers, please make a donation to Williamsburg House of mercy or American Cancer Society.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
