William F. Tolbert, 69, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at University Hospital in Albuquerque. He was born March 3, 1950 in Wheeling, West Virginia, to the late William "Dutch" and Virginia Albert Tolbert. He was preceded in death by his son, William "Brian" Tolbert. Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol; his two daughters, Belinda Gray and Kathryn Tolbert of Bardstown, KY; his five grandchildren, Destiny, Taylor, Jacob, Justin, and Dustin; his great-granddaughter, Kinlee; his brother Edward (Sandra) Hurt of Virginia Beach, VA, his uncle Rev. Sherwood (Kathleen) Smith of Lynchburg, VA; and his beloved black lab, Bella. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He was a newspaper writer and editor, a drummer, a softball player, a golfer and a dog lover. He was a devoted fan of the Yankees and Cowboys. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all who knew him. Respecting Bills wishes, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, we would like to purchase a memorial bench at Bill's favorite dog park. If you are interested in contributing, checks can be made payable to: The Dog Park Project C/O Bill Tolbert 369 Montezuma Ave #131 Santa Fe, NM 87501 You can visit them at thedogparkproject.org
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019