William Burgoon
William H. Burgoon Obituary
William H. Burgoon, 87, died on February 12, 2019. A resident of Williamsburg since 1991, he was born in Nanticoke, PA, on April 25, 1931. He was raised in Harrisburg, PA, and was a longtime resident of New York City. He was a graduate of Brown University and New York University Graduate School of Business. He was a lifelong employee of the Chase Manhattan Bank in New York and was a Division Executive prior to his retirement in 1990. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne Mayo Burgoon; a sister-in-law, Nancy Mayo Miles and a brother-in-law, William S. Miles III of Peoria, Il; and two nieces, Wrenn Miles of Pittsburgh, PA and Margaret Ann Miles of Maynard, MA. His parents, William J. and Elizabeth M. Burgoon, and his sister, Phyllis L. Burgoon, predeceased him.There will be no memorial services or calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Nelsen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2019
