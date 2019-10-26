|
William Howard Jurnigan, 90, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, after battling a long journey with dementia. He was born in Blackstone, Va. and had a lifetime of adventures with his oldest friend Freeman Epes. He graduated from Randolph Macon College and was a Marine. He had a full career in radio and television in the Hampton Roads area. He loved his wife Domemica and his grandson, Jonathan. He attended all Jonathan's games at Walsingham Academy and lived to play golf. He was a member of the Ford's Colony Country Club. He will be missed by his daughters Patricia Lynn Watson and Jean Saunders, Colleen Ortiz, Kathy Foster, Pamela Bevelacqua and his cohort in crime Christopher Jernigan. His many grandchildren including Jonathan Bevelacqua, Bella and Jeb Jernigan and Whitney Reynolds. His sister Caroline Brown and brother Archie Jernigan. There will be a celebration of life planned in the future. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the annual fund for excellence at Walsingham Academy.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019