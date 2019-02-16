Surry – William Jones "Bill" Simms, 89, passed away peacefully February 7, 2019 in his home. Born in Southampton County, he was a son of the late John Richard Simms, Sr. and Nannie Bell Stephenson Simms and was also predeceased by his first wife of 51 years Annie Laurie Drewry Simms; three brothers Charles Babb (Annie Norman), Harrell Babb, and John Richard Simms, Jr.; and three sisters Helen Chesson (Rupert), Bernice Gay (Daniel) and Josephine Gwaltney. William was a Navy Veteran and a Superintendent for Masonite Corporation with 34 years of service. He was a Master Angler that loved the outdoors and all of God's creations. William loved his family and friends dearly and will be remembered by all for his signature humor.Survivors include his wife of 11 years Kathleene Jacocks Simms; three daughters Laura Simms Mawyer (Eric) of Glen Allen, Kathryn Simms Oliver (Bob) of Surry, and Sharon Simms McCalester (Steve) of Surry; three sisters Lina Sue Garner, Charlotte Simms, and Rose Nurney (Gus); a sister-in-law Margaret Ann Simms; a brother-in-law Russell Gwaltney; seven grandchildren Allison Mawyer Struder (Travis), Marc Mawyer, Erica Mawyer, Graham Oliver, Marshall Oliver, Matthew McCalester, and Evan McCalester; and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Barrett's Christian Church, Sedley, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Airfield 4-H Center, 15189 Airfield Rd., Wakefield, VA 23888. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary