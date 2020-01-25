|
William (Bill) Joseph Douros of Williamsburg, VA passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Bill was known for his attention to detail and unexpected witty tales. He was born in New York City in 1946 to his loving parents Margaret and George Douros. He grew up living on Morse Lake in New Jersey and loved being outdoors boating, fishing, and hunting. Bill served in the Air Force in Vietnam and received the National Defense Service Metal. He graduated from High Point College with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology with a minor in Biology. Bill worked as an Environmental Health Specialist with the North Carolina Health Department for over 30 years. During his career, he oversaw food and lodging regulation, along with soil evaluations in subdivisions. He later enjoyed his career as a Regional Milk Specialist working with dairy farms and milk plants. After retiring, Bill moved to Williamsburg and began a second career working for the Commonwealth of Virginia State Health Department. He also worked behind the scenes with his wife at the Lamplighter Shoppe. Bill loved traveling and went on many memorable trips with his family. Bill loved music and was lucky to have attended Woodstock and enjoyed Bob Dylan's lyrics. His many friends and family will miss his intelligent conversations, puns, clever jokes, sports and political discussions. Above all else Bill loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda; their daughter, Melinda and her husband Andrew, granddaughters Wren and Felicity; and a daughter from his first marriage, Monica, and granddaughter Madison; sister-in-law, Lisa, her husband Randy and niece Lindsay. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George and sister Maureen. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, January 30, at St. Bede Catholic Church, Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA followed by a reception with his favorite Lexington Barbecue in the Commons. Condolences may be made online at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williamsburg Hospice House.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020