William "Bill" Lippman Jr. departed from this Earth the morning of Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at the age of 85. He passed away with great faith peacefully surrounded by many of his loved ones at home as he had wished. Born on September 14, 1935, Bill would be the first person to tell you he lived a great life full of love, adventure, great friends and most importantly to his life, a loving family. Bill is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Connie, three children; Bill Lippman III (wife Leslie), Maryanne Wallace (husband Steve), Michelle Golinvaux (husband Mike); 8 grandchildren (Laura, Steve Jr., Bill IV, Nicole, Courtney, Jack, Thomas, Sam) and 6 great grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his sister Barbara Byrd (husband Paul) and his brother Frank (wife Josephine). Bill's Father and Mother, William Sr. and Mildred, as well as his sister, Betty Fluck, preceded him in death. Post retirement, Bill remained active participating in his Kingsmill golf group, William and Mary MBA Mentor Program, the Crown Colony Club, the Kingsmill Book Club, and most recently as the Vice Chair of the Warehams Point Community Group. Bill also worked many years as a marshal for the annual LPGA tournament at Kingsmill, and he and Connie made many wonderful friends at the Kingsmill Wine and Dine Club. Most important and treasured to Bill and Connie in their 27 years in Williamsburg are the great friendships they have made over the years, and the memories that were made with their children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren. While Bill enjoyed a fruitful business career and was fortunate to experience some of the great natural wonders of the world, he was ultimately most proud of his family. He loved being a loving husband to Connie, father to his children, and "Grampie" to his grandchildren. Bill always knew how to express to his loved ones how special they were to him. He'd often pull one of the children or grandchildren to the side after dinner so that they could try their hand at a wishbone he'd been "saving just for them," and somehow always lose. He would also never miss an opportunity to tell someone how much they meant to him. Bill's greatest gift was his gift of faith. His faith guided him in all he did as a husband, father, grandfather, friend and businessman. It was this faith that allowed Bill to accept the recent challenges with his health with peace, courage, and strength. Bill will miss, and will be missed by, all of his friends and family whom he leaves behind but looked forward to the chance to join many of his deceased family and friends with the hope of meeting our Lord and Savior. Bill's Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 13th. Burial will follow immediately in the Columbarium at St. Bede Church. If you wish to honor Bill's memory, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
