LCDR William "Jack" Pfister, USN (RET) passed away on June 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA. Jack was born in 1933 and raised in Aurora, IL - a suburb of Chicago. Jack was the fifth born in his loving family of seven children and star Center for his high school football team. After working for the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad and attending the University of Illinois for engineering, Jack entered U.S. Navy flight training and earned his wings of gold as a Naval Aviator in 1956 through the Naval Aviation Cadet Program. He spent the majority of his military career piloting the supersonic F-4 Phantom II, the highest performing fighter of its time. Jack saw combat action at the beginning of the Vietnam War flying from the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) and was aboard the USS Forrestal (CV-59) during the tragic ship-board fire in 1967. The Navy provided him the opportunity to explore much of the world and stationed him in various locations throughout the U.S. including Pensacola, FL; Memphis, TN; San Francisco, CA; San Diego, CA; St. Louis, MO and Norfolk, VA. Jack retired from the Navy in 1975, having piloted over 15 different types of aircraft, and spent the remainder of his working years continuing to serve the Naval Aviation mission as a government contractor until 2000. Jack ultimately retired in Williamsburg, VA. He will forever be remembered as a kind perfectionist, the most popular dad among the neighborhood kids, and for tending to his immaculate lawn, sometimes before sunrise. Jack was a skilled fly-fisherman and dedicated Chicago Cubs and Bears fan; he took immense pride in sharing his passion of the outdoors with his sons and grandchildren. The love of Jack's life, wife Carol Lee (Kline) Pfister R.N., passed away in March. His family finds solace knowing that Jack and Carol were only apart for three months. Jack is survived by his sister, Judy; brother, Charles "Skip"; sons, Todd and Eric; daughters-in-law, Mary and Lisa; and four blessed grandchildren: Wendy, Stefan, Jack, and Cameron. A joint ceremony is being planned for Jack and Carol at Arlington National Cemetery.



