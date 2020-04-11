|
William Stanley Clark of Williamsburg died December 4, 2019 of heart failure. Born February 24, 1934 in Aurora, North Carolina, he moved with his family to Hampton Roads when he was a child. He was a 1955 graduate of Warwick High School where he excelled at track and football. He went on to play football at Randolph Macon College, from which in 1959 he became the first in his family to graduate from college. In the same year, Bill married Mary Faith West of Richmond, VA, and relocated to Hampton Roads where he lived for most of his life. He was gifted with a keen sense of intuition, but will be best remembered for his sense of humor, warm laugh, and as a talented cook. His survivors include his sons Christopher Clark of Charlottesville, VA and Damien Clark of Washington, DC.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020