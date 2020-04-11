Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stanley Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stanley Clark Obituary
William Stanley Clark of Williamsburg died December 4, 2019 of heart failure. Born February 24, 1934 in Aurora, North Carolina, he moved with his family to Hampton Roads when he was a child. He was a 1955 graduate of Warwick High School where he excelled at track and football. He went on to play football at Randolph Macon College, from which in 1959 he became the first in his family to graduate from college. In the same year, Bill married Mary Faith West of Richmond, VA, and relocated to Hampton Roads where he lived for most of his life. He was gifted with a keen sense of intuition, but will be best remembered for his sense of humor, warm laugh, and as a talented cook. His survivors include his sons Christopher Clark of Charlottesville, VA and Damien Clark of Washington, DC.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -