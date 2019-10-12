Home

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Willis Leland Fenwick


1933 - 2019
Willis Leland Fenwick Obituary
Bill, born in 1933 grew up in Appleton, Maine and was a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in mechanical engineering. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and returned home to marry his beautiful bride Patricia Bissonnette. Bill and Pat retired to Williamsburg in 1992 after his 40-year career as an executive in the paper industry. Pat and Bill celebrated 64 years of marriage on October 8. He was an avid sportsman and hunter and a record setting member of the Colonial Roadrunners running club. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his brother, John Fenwick and his two sisters, Jeanine Starrett and Ann Dunnett. Bill and Pat have been blessed with four children, daughters, Donna Long, Lori Baxter, and Carol Hochman and son, Richard Fenwick in addition to ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at 11 AM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
