Dr. Winfred "Fred" O'Neil Ward, 86, died on July 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Marvin Ward of Exmore, Va.; and by his brothers, Marvin and Lee. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne Martin Ward; daughters, Anne Ward (Joe Whitehead), Susan Hagerty (Douglas), and son Oma Underwood (Debbie Beale); granddaughter, Betsy Gamm (Jeff); grandsons, John Underwood (Sarah) and Brent Underwood (Stephanie Sexton); great-granddaughters, Caitlin and Whitney Underwood; nephew, Donnie Ward (Kaydell); and sister-in-law, Jean Ward. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their children. He was a graduate of the College of William & Mary and the Medical College of Virginia. Following his internship at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Ohio, he joined the Navy, serving two years with the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. Upon discharge in 1961, he began the practice of family medicine in Franklin, Va. In 1970 he began training in psychosomatic medicine and moved his practice to Richmond, Va. in 1973. During this time he also donated hundreds of hours to aid various police agencies, including the FBI and the CIA. In 1986, Dr. Ward became a mentor for the William & Mary men's gymnastics team, teaching relaxation and imagery techniques. He did this for many years, only stopping due to poor health. He also served on the William & Mary Swem Library Board for 10 years. Later, he served on the Board of the Smithsonian Institute Libraries. His love of old automobiles led to his passion for Rolls-Royce and Bentley motorcars. He owned several over the years and served in many offices in the Rolls-Royce Owners' Club, becoming President in 2004. In 1990, Dr. Ward closed his private practice. He undertook extensive training in infectious diseases and then worked in the health clinics of the Commonwealth of Virginia until he retired again in 1999. Beginning in the mid 1990's, Dr. Ward began what he described as some of his most rewarding years in medicine. He became a volunteer with Physicians for Peace, a group that does mission work all over the world. He felt it was his good fortune to visit 17 countries in 37 missions, including Kazakhstan, Libya, China, and the Sudan. Saying of his earlier retirement "It just didn't work", once again he went back to work in 2001 as a consultant in the chest and tuberculosis clinic in Richmond until he was forced to retire in 2016 due to ill health. He was also a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, the Commonwealth Club, and was a former member of the American Medical Association, Southern Medical Society, Medical Society of Virginia, Richmond Academy of Medicine, and Southampton County Medical Society, of which he served as President. He was a fellow of the American College of Family Practice, American Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine, American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, the Royal Society of Medicine, London, England, and the American College of Sports Medicine. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Dr. Brent Perkins and the wonderful nursing staff at Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point, for the warm loving care given to our Fred. There will be a private family service, to be followed at a later date with a memorial service at All Saints Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, the Richmond SPCA, or a charity of your choice
.