Yvonne Cherie DeForest, age 50, passed away unexpectedly February 12, 2020 from Multiple Sclerosis. On September 8, 1969 she was the first child born to Ann S. and Gerald Arthur DeForest in Richmond, VA. A happy and brilliant baby she could count to three at six months old. She was running at nine months old and never stopped until the nerve disease Multiple Sclerosis (diagnosed when she was just twenty-two years old) progressively and painfully ravaged her vitality and agility. As a teenager she loved horses and horse-back riding, roller skating, rock music and concerts and the beach. She attended Menchville High School in Newport News, VA and graduated from Bruton High School in York County, VA. She also attended Christopher Newport College (now CNU). A witty friendly fashionista and natural actress, her favorite job was hosting a public television program "This Old Couch". She also enjoyed designing, making and selling jewelry. Art and writing poetry were two of her passions. In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Kerry Ann DeForest, her brother Gerald Alexander (Alex) DeForest, three nieces and one nephew, an aunt Patricia D. Bowles and cousins. She will also be truly missed by her very spoiled, loved pet and constant companion dog Khalisee and good friends and neighbors. Yvonne was preceded in death by a new-born brother, Eric Arthur DeForest, a second cousin, precious child Maggie G. Bowles, aunts Joyce D. Boyce and Angela S. Hodge and her loving grandparents, Mary C. and Harry I. Sprouse and Marguerite F. DeForest and Harold Arthur DeForest. A special "thank you" to her new neurologist who treated her with kindness and respect and gave her hope for a less painful and more promising future. A celebration of her life will be private. Instead of flowers, please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or . God decided that she had suffered long enough. Until we meet again, be at peace sweet and gentle, beautiful daughter Yvonne. Bucktrout Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020