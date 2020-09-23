1/
LINDA HIETBRINK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda R. Hietbrink Linda R. Hietbrink, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa, entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Celebration of Life funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at Cornerstone Fellowship Church with Pastor Roy Nelson officiating. Open visitation and viewing will take place from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday, Sept. 25, with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials in Linda's name are being directed to Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
(712) 246-2526
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved