1/1
Abel Flores
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rio Hondo, TX - Surrounded by his loving family, Abel Flores, a lifelong resident of Rio Hondo, TX, closed his eyes to this world and opened them to see the face of his Savior and Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

The Flores family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. (The Celebration of Life Service may be viewed online by visiting Abel Flores' tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.) A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Floral tributes will be accepted, but the family would prefer that memorial donations be made in memory of Abel Flores to La Trinidad Assembly of God Church, P. O. Box 475, Rio Hondo, TX 78583.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.

All guests must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing while visiting the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Benito Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved