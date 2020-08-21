Rio Hondo, TX - Surrounded by his loving family, Abel Flores, a lifelong resident of Rio Hondo, TX, closed his eyes to this world and opened them to see the face of his Savior and Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
The Flores family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. (The Celebration of Life Service may be viewed online by visiting Abel Flores' tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.) A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Floral tributes will be accepted, but the family would prefer that memorial donations be made in memory of Abel Flores to La Trinidad Assembly of God Church, P. O. Box 475, Rio Hondo, TX 78583.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.
All guests must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing while visiting the funeral home.