Rio Hondo, TX - Surrounded by his loving family, Abel Flores, a lifelong resident of Rio Hondo, TX, closed his eyes to this world and opened them to see the face of his Savior and Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Abel was born to the late Gustavo and Olivia Rios Flores on November 2, 1937.
He was a proud Rio Hondo High School Bobcat, Class of 1957. After high school, Abel attended Texas Southmost College. He retired from McLain Company after almost 20 years of faithful service.
Abel loved the Lord and was a faithful member of La Trinidad Assembly of God church in Rio Hondo. He loved spending time gardening, history, football - especially the Rio Hondo Bobcats and Dallas Cowboys, and his pets. Abel was never ashamed to share the Gospel and found great joy in telling others about Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustavo and Olivia R. Flores.
Left to treasure Abel's memory are his wife, Amelia G. Flores; their children, Lorraine (Homer) Gonzales, Gloria Flores, Orlando (Keva) Flores, and Iselda (Jorge) Robles; grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy) Gonzales-Oxen, Justin (Carla) Gonzales, Stephanie (Michael) McAlpin, Amanda (Ben) Jackson, David Flores, Brianna Flores, Joshua Robles, and Noah Robles; great-grandchildren, Joaquin, Jorge, and Renato Gonzales, Jacob John Oxen, and Norah McAlpin. Abel also leaves behind his three loving sisters, Amy Tsoflias, Rachel Flores and Sally Flores and his beloved brother and best friend, Ephraim Flores.
The Flores family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. (The Celebration of Life Service may be viewed online by visiting Abel Flores' tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.) A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Ephraim Flores, Homer Gonzales, Justin Gonzales, Jorge Robles, Alex Flores, Ephraim Flores, Jr., and David Flores will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Floral tributes will be accepted; however, the family would prefer that memorial donations be made in memory of Abel Flores to La Trinidad Assembly of God Church, P. O. Box 475, Rio Hondo, TX 78583.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
All guests must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing while visiting the funeral home.