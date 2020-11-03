Harlingen, TX - Abel Hinojosa, 75, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence in Harlingen. He was born October 9, 1945 in Sebastian, Texas to Abel and Eleonor Casas Hinojosa.
Abel is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Antonio Hinojosa, Israel Hinojosa, and Guadalupe Martinez
He leaves to cherish his beautiful memory his loving wife of 47 years, Teresa Del Carmen Hinojosa; children, Alfredo Jose Gaytan, Daniel Gaytan, Elisa Hinojosa, Edna Hinojosa, and Abel Hinojosa; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Maria Elena Gaytan and Teodora Taylor; four brothers, Greg Gomez, Juan Casas, Ramon Martinez, and Arturo Hinojosa; numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
