Harlingen, Texas - Abelardo Saldana Jr., age 84, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Abelardo was born June 14, 1935.Abelardo is survived by his son's; Abelardo Saldana (Kim), Jesus Saldana (Margarita), Eduardo Saldana (Luz Maria), Rolando Saldana and daughter's Raquel Nash, Marylou Davalos, Elizabeth Ramirez (Robert), Abelardo also leaves behind numerous grandchildren & great- grandchildren to cherish his memory.Abelardo was preceded in death by his wife Mary Saldana, parents and Son, Enrique Saldana.Visitation for Abelardo will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559, prayer service at 7:00 PM. Chapel Service will follow on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Saldana family.