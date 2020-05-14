Harlingen, Texas - Abelardo Saldana Jr., age 84, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Abelardo was born June 14, 1935.
Abelardo is survived by his son's; Abelardo Saldana (Kim), Jesus Saldana (Margarita), Eduardo Saldana (Luz Maria), Rolando Saldana and daughter's Raquel Nash, Marylou Davalos, Elizabeth Ramirez (Robert), Abelardo also leaves behind numerous grandchildren & great- grandchildren to cherish his memory.
Abelardo was preceded in death by his wife Mary Saldana, parents and Son, Enrique Saldana.
Visitation for Abelardo will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559, prayer service at 7:00 PM. Chapel Service will follow on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Saldana family.
Abelardo is survived by his son's; Abelardo Saldana (Kim), Jesus Saldana (Margarita), Eduardo Saldana (Luz Maria), Rolando Saldana and daughter's Raquel Nash, Marylou Davalos, Elizabeth Ramirez (Robert), Abelardo also leaves behind numerous grandchildren & great- grandchildren to cherish his memory.
Abelardo was preceded in death by his wife Mary Saldana, parents and Son, Enrique Saldana.
Visitation for Abelardo will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559, prayer service at 7:00 PM. Chapel Service will follow on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Saldana family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 14, 2020.