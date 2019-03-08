Raymondville - Adan C. Llanes, 89, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on February 25, 1930 in Mercedes, Texas to Marcelino Llanes and Hermelinda Campos Llanes.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Santos Llanes; son, Daniel Llanes; three sisters, Eva Garcia, Beatrice Stevenson, and Delia Llanes; and brother, George Llanes. He is survived by his children, Enrique (Millie) of San Benito, Ernesto (Celia) of Lasara, Gloria (Adan) of Raymondville, Jose Raul (Ernestina) of Dallas, Linda (Paul) of Raymondville, Ray (Vickie) of Raymondville, and Dolores (Joe) of Raymondville; daughter-in-law, Janie; 21 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held today, Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00PM till 9:00PM with a holy rosary at 7:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass to celebrate Adan's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest next to his wife in the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Rogelio Llanes, Joe Hinojosa, Jr., Paul Alvarado, Jr., Rick Llanes, Danny De Luna, and Hector Llanes. Honorary pallbearers will be Kinny Llanes, Richard Llanes, and Carlos Hinojosa.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 8, 2019