Rio Hondo, Texas - Adela Galvan Sanchez, our beloved mother, went to be with our Lord on October 10, 2020. She was born at Las Yescas Ranch, Texas on May 26, 1928 to Rafael J. Galvan and Luisa Salazar.
She walked in a quiet but enduring faith. She was a beacon to her children, a strong, humble Christian woman who loved her Lord and Savior.
In previous years, she was a Deacon at her church and a volunteer at Las Yescas Elementary. She loved cooking for her children and grandchildren and, as she would say, "for All My Children". To all of us she was "Ama".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael J. Galvan and Luisa S. Galvan; brothers, Alejandro, Amado, Abelardo, Antonio, Jose, Porfirio, Angel, and Juan; two sisters, Guadalupe G. Gonzales and Lidia G. Gonzales.
Left to treasure her memory are her husband, Rodrigo Sanchez, Sr.; her children, Lucinda S. (Jose) Flores, Lidia S. (Pedro) Ponce, Rodrigo Sanchez, Jr., Maria S. (Jesus) Atkinson, Margarita S. (Steve) Grendel, and Sylvia G. Sanchez; grandchildren, Amy A. Lewis, Fabian Flores, Claudia Ponce, Jessica A. Hawkins, Christina S. Galan, Adrian Ponce, Jesse Aaron Atkinson, Tyler Grendel, and Austin Grendel; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel A. Lewis, Allison A. Lewis, Kathryn A. Lewis, Madelyn A. Lewis, and Zephaniah Atkinson Grigar.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin Thursday evening at 7 o'clock. Graveside service and interment will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Las Yescas Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Fabian Flores, Adrian Ponce, Claudia Ponce, Jesse Aaron Atkison, Tyler Grendel, and Austin Grendel, Steve Grendel, Pete Ponce, and Jesus Atkinson. Pete Ponce, Jose Flores, and Zephaniah Grigar will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com