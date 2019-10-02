|
|
Primera - Adelina A. "Lina" Garza, age 84, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Sunday September 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 8, 1935 in Raymondville, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Roberto and Guadalupe G. Anzaldua. She was a lifetime resident of Primera and devout catholic. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was a well known beautician in Harlingen for many years.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Antonio A. Garza, four daughters, Vanessa Bledsoe (Darren), Martha Garza, Patricia "Patty" Pfeifer and Diana Lisa Garza, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two sisters, Alice Llanes and Lupita "Pita" Garcia. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Lina is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lupita A. Garcia.
Visitation will be held today October 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 this evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthonys Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. harlingen, Texas 78550. You may leave condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 2, 2019