Adelina (Gonzales) Maydon


1933 - 2019
Adelina (Gonzales) Maydon Obituary
San Antonio - Adelina (Gonzales) Maydon 86, entered into rest July 11, 2019. Adelina was born on May 4, 1933.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hector Maydon, Sr.; sisters, Ludubina Garcia and Delia Flores, and her parents, Isidro and Maria Gonzales.

She is survived by her loving children, Irene Maydon, Hector (Monica) Maydon, Jr., David (Jennifer) Maydon, James (Crystal) Maydon; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Guadalupe Gonzales; sister-in-law, Elida Garcia; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 15, 2019
