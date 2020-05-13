La Feria - Adrian Ruelas Jr. passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on May 8, 2020. Junior was born on April 12, 2020 at 12:24p.m. During his days here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. He was a precious gift from God that will greatly be missed.



Adrian Jr. is the son of Adrian and Veronica Ruelas from La Feria, Texas. He is survived by his two sisters, Brianna Leigh and twin, Zariah Aarian Ruelas.



Funeral services will be held at Heavenly Grace on May 13, 2020. There will be a viewing Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. followed by services at 7:00 p.m and Thursday viewing at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at 1:00 p.m.



