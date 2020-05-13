Adrian Ruelas
2020 - 2020
La Feria - Adrian Ruelas Jr. passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on May 8, 2020. Junior was born on April 12, 2020 at 12:24p.m. During his days here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. He was a precious gift from God that will greatly be missed.

Adrian Jr. is the son of Adrian and Veronica Ruelas from La Feria, Texas. He is survived by his two sisters, Brianna Leigh and twin, Zariah Aarian Ruelas.

Funeral services will be held at Heavenly Grace on May 13, 2020. There will be a viewing Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. followed by services at 7:00 p.m and Thursday viewing at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at 1:00 p.m.

Published in Valley Morning Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
01:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
13
Service
07:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
14
Viewing
10:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
14
Burial
01:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
