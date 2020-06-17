Harlingen - Adriana Lou Ceballos 21, of Harlingen went to be with the Lord June 10, 2020. She was born October 12, 1998 in Harlingen to Mary Lou and Jose Ceballos, Jr. Adriana is preceded in death by her father.She is survived by her loving family, her son, Juan Tovar III and daughter, Ahlanegh Yanalexi Benavides; her mother, Mary Lou Ceballos; brother, Jose Ceballos III; two sisters, Sabrina Alexandra Ceballos and Julissa Yanette Ceballos; maternal grandmother, Anita Puga and Paternal grandparents, Juana and Jose Ceballos.Adriana was a loving and devoted mother, she treasured her children and cherished every moment with them.Visitation will be begin Thursday at 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are; Cristobal Garcia, Jose Ceballos, III, Rene Araiza, Lupe Barajas, Cristobal Garcia, Jr., Joe Michael Valdez and Oscar Ceballos.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.