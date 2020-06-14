Dallas/Harlingen - Agapito De La Rosa of Dallas, TX passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 85.Agapito De La Rosa was born on June 26, 1934 in Tamaulipas, Mexico. He will always be remembered as a hardworking man and his love of the Texas Rangers. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.He is survived by his sons Santiago De La Rosa, Agapito De La Rosa, Jr. (Enedelia De La Rosa), Pedro De La Rosa, Jacinto De La Rosa, Antonio De La Rosa, and Ruben De La Rosa all of Dallas, TX. As well as his two daughters Ana Maria Gonzalez (Emilio Gonzalez) of Homedale, ID and Ramona Guerrero (Eleazar Guerrero) of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by his sister Maria Praxedis De La Rosa of Matamoros, Mexico and also his 29 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Ramona Loa De La Rosa and his son Jaime De La Rosa.Visitation will begin Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 9 P.M. with a rosary on Monday at 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 A.M. for a 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Harlingen-Combes Cemetery.