Bluetown - Agustin C. Delgado 73, of Bluetown entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Maria Natividad Delgado; his sister, Antonia Delgado and 2 brothers, Roberto and Juan Delgado.
Agustin is survived by his loving family, 4 siblings, Eloisa Delgado, Ramon Delgado, Petra Delgado, Guadalupe Marin and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held today, Monday from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria and interment will follow at Las Rucias Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Palms Funeral Home of La Feria.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 25, 2020.