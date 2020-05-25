Bluetown - Agustin C. Delgado 73, of Bluetown entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Maria Natividad Delgado; his sister, Antonia Delgado and 2 brothers, Roberto and Juan Delgado.Agustin is survived by his loving family, 4 siblings, Eloisa Delgado, Ramon Delgado, Petra Delgado, Guadalupe Marin and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held today, Monday from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria and interment will follow at Las Rucias Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Palms Funeral Home of La Feria.