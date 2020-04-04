|
Mercedes - Born January 30, 1943, Alberto Castaneda, Sr. of Mercedes, Texas was called home by the Lord on April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Apolonio and Maria Castaneda, brothers, Miguel and Paulino Castaneda, niece Gloria Salas, and nephew Peter De Luna. He is survived by his wife, Isabel Castaneda, son Alberto Castaneda, Jr. (Ofelia), daughters Irene Castaneda-Sanchez (Henry), Anabel Darini (Mark), and Iliana Castaneda. His surviving siblings include Manuela Guajardo, Berta Leal, Emilio Castaneda, Amelia Castaneda, Julie De Luna, Anita Castaneda, and Arturo Castaneda. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Melinda and Andrew Castaneda, Sofia and Michael Sanchez and Lila and Gioia Darini, as well as a loyal grand dog, "Rex."
A friend to all and a dedicated husband, "Beton" as he was lovingly known, was above all, the greatest dad, uncle and grandfather. He was selfless, generous, fun-loving and supportive. A long-time member of Sacred Heart Church of Mercedes, he was beloved and respected in the community. He gave of his time and talent, particularly to the Knights of Columbus, where he served for over 30 years and led his local organization as Grand Knight in 2010. He will be sorely missed by all, especially his family. Dad, thank you for your love, guidance, and example over the years. You are gone but never forgotten; you will live forever in our hears. We love you!
Services under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 4, 2020