Alden Nils Johnson
1927 - 2020
Sebastian - Alden Nils Johnson, age 92, went to his heavenly home on March 31, 2020. Born on the Zapata Ranch west of Sebastian on July 11, 1927, Alden was born into a large family of Swedish-American children speaking only Swedish at home and Spanish around the farm. Alden was forced to repeat the 1st grade because he couldn't speak English well enough.

At the young age of 16, with 2 older brothers off to war and a father confined to a wheelchair because of ALS, Alden quickly learned the meaning of hard work as he went to school during the day and worked late at night to be able to support his family.

After the war was over, Alden met the love of his life, Kathleen Dodson of Santa Rosa, who was affectionately known as Katy. They were married for 67 years until her death on March 20, 2015.

Alden was well respected in the Willacy County area and served on many boards and committees. He served as President of the Lyford Gin and Valley Coop Oil Mill and was a delegate to the National Cotton Council. He was also named Willacy County Conservation Farmer of the year and recently he and Katy served as Don and Dona of the Algodon Club.

Alden loved to fish, hunt, travel, watch sports, visit with family and play dominoes with his buddies at the Lyford Gin. Alden never met a stranger. He also loved to observe the crops and freely offered advice to his sons and son-in-law about what needed to be done.

Alden grew up in a Swedish speaking church, but after the war ended he began attending the Methodist Church in Lyford. He faithfully attended and served there for over 70 years until his health began to fail him.

Alden was preceded in death by his wife, Katy, his parents, Arthur and Esther Johnson; brothers, Chester (Enid) Johnson, Gordon (Cordelia) Johnson, Conrad Johnson; sisters, Rosemond (Leroy) Bell, Gladys (Thurman) Weaver, Evangeline (E.H.) Trolinger and Beatrice Johnson. He is survived by one sister, Eleanor (Joe) Studebaker of Kingsland.

He is also survived by his children, Richard (Cheryl) Johnson of Harlingen, Ann (Mark) Jud of Marble Falls, Wayne (Susan) Johnson of Dripping Springs, Lynn (Tami) Johnson of Harlingen and Sherry Johnson of Katy. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and special friends.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to his caregivers, Ofelia Casares, Isabel Mills, Maria Gomez, Alma Pimental and the staff of Medical Team Hospice.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Christian Fellowship Church, 901 N. Loop 499, Harlingen, Texas. The service will also be live-streaming at www.cfcharlingen.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be made to Lyford Methodist Church, Drawer H, Lyford, Texas 78569, Blue Sunday, P.O Box 531653, Harlingen, Texas 78553 or Mary Lee Foundation, 1339 Lamar Square, Austin, Texas 78794, which manages the care of one of Alden's granddaughters, Abby.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas. (956) 689-2151



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
