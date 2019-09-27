|
|
Alejandro Galvan Jr., age 34, went home to the Lord September 22, 2019 in Santa Rosa, TX. He was born in Harlingen August 7, 1985 to Alejandro Galvan Sr. and Yolanda Perez. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle who will be missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Beverly Perez, son, Josh Cristopher Angel Perez, daughter, Mia Galvan, parents, Alejandro Galvan Sr., Yolanda Perez Galvan, siblings, Leticia Galvan (George Muniz), Daniel Galvan (Pearl Dyane Villarreal), Dora Lee Galvan and Andrea Galvan. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Friday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Marys Catholic Church, Santa Rosa. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery, Santa Monica.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may leave condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 27, 2019