Harlingen - Alfonso Ayala Colunga 73, of Harlingen, Texas went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019. Alfonso Colunga was born October 30, 1946 to Agustin and Concepcion Colunga. He served as a Marine in Vietnam.
He is survived by his only son Ray Orozco (Leslie Martin Orozco) and his only granddaughter (his world) Angelica Orozco of Corisicana, Texas.
He is also survived by his loving sisters Bartola (Chon) Santillan his Queen Bee of Harlingen, Texas, Margaret Saldana of Austin, Texas, Catalina Ruedas of Austin, Texas, brother Thomas Colunga of Harlingen, Texas, and honorary brother John Nahas. He is survived by many nephews and nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces and many friends.
Visitation will begin Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm and a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 departing the funeral home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 16, 2019