TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Alfredo Zamorano
Alfredo A. Zamorano


1938 - 2020
Alfredo A. Zamorano Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Alfredo A. Zamorano, age 81, went home to be with the Lord Sunday April 5, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Harlingen born October 28, 1938 to Alejos and Guadalupe Almanza Zamorano. He retired from the City of Harlingen after working many years in the Harlingen Parks and Recreation Dept.

He is preceded in death by three brothers, Raul Zamorano, Felipe Zamorano, Lorenzo Zamorano, two sisters, Paula Zamorano and Manuela Zamorano.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his brother, Rene Zamorano, best friend, Lupito Cantu and numerous nephews and nieces.

Private Graveside service will be held at a later date, inurnment will be held at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest at his brother Lorenzo Zamorano gravesite.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 9, 2020
