|
|
San Benito - Alfredo G. Flores 69 passed away at his residence on April 15, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1951 in Naranjo, Texas to Celso & Lucilla Garcia Flores.
Alfredo was retired and was a member of Valley Christian Assembly Church.
His parents Celso & Lucilla Garcia, Corina Moreno, Lydia Moreno, Federico Flores, and Irene Padilla precede him in death.
Left to cherish his memory will be his wife Daisy Mercado Flores, his children Elsa (John) Brown, Alfredo (Ruby) Flores, Jr., and Manuel (Jessie) Flores, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by Olga Torres and Juana Flores.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Calidad Home Health.
Visitation will Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m Thursday, April 23, 2020 at San Benito City Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jose Martinez, Federico Ibarra Jr., Juan Antonio Padilla, Alfredo Flores, Jr., Hijinio Moreno, Jr., and Manuel Flores. Honorary pallbearer will be Jose Martinez.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 20, 2020