|
|
La Feria - Alfredo Melgarejo Lazaro, was bon on February 17, 1933 to Esiquio and Rosa Lazaro. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Febraury 11, 2020. Alfredo was born in Copandaro de Galeana, Michoacan, Mexico and immigrated to the United States at the age of 12.
He met the love of his life, Lydia Trevino at a dance in the fall of 1964 and they married three months later. Their union resulted in five children; Frances Salinas, Olivia Noemi Lazaro ±, George Lazaro, Zeke Lazaro, and Leslie Brown.
Alfredo came from humble beginings and had no formal education. Despite this, he instilled education on his children and grandchildren and was very proud to have raised and educated two engineers and two teachers. Alfredo also had a love for the citrus and landscape industries. Having worked for J.D. Smith and Floyd Holcomb for many years, he stopped working in the citrus industry after the big freeze in the 1980s and commenced a small landscaping company. His business became very successful and this enabled him to educate his children and embark on his love for real estate. Alfredo's biggest pride was acquiring real estate and providing for his family; he represented the true American Dream.
Left to cherish his loving memories are his wife of 56 years Lydia Trevino Lazaro, Frances (Javier) Salinas, George (Leslie) Lazaro, Zeke (Lori) Lazaro, and Leslie (Jason) Brown. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceeded in death by his parents, in-laws, and daughter.
Pallbearers are: George Wm. Lazaro, Zeke Lazaro, Jr., Alfredo Brown, Albert Cantu, Manuel Villarreal, Andrew De La Rosa. Honorary Pallbearers are : Aro Cantu and Andre De La Rosa.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3 - 9 PM with a Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 13, 2020