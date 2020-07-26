Harlingen - July 5, 1942 - July 18, 2020



Alice Ann Cherry died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Harlingen.



Born July 5, 1942, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dixe Howard and Clarice Arlene Greenwell, Alice was a shining light to everyone she met.



She greeted family with a brilliant smile and a hug, always happy to welcome anyone into her home for a visit.



This was especially true for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she saw as the most valued treasures in her life.



When one of her grandbabies would come around a corner, her arms would fly open and a light would spark in her eyes. In just the same fashion, they were always happy to see "Grammy," and she was everyone's greatest cheerleader.



Alice was preceded in death by her husband, James Cherry, her son, David G. Cherry, and son-in-law Jack Hale. She leaves behind three daughters, Tina and her husband Alan Dye, Tonia Hale, and Tamra and her husband Gordon Young; grandchildren, Adam Wratten, Tyler McCombs, Samuel Wratten, Kara Florez, Thomas Wratten, Tasha New, Amanda Wratten and Valerie Eaves; and great-grandchildren, Ory, Mario and Lily.



She will be greatly missed.



