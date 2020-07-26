1/1
Alice Ann Cherry
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - July 5, 1942 - July 18, 2020

Alice Ann Cherry died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Harlingen.

Born July 5, 1942, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dixe Howard and Clarice Arlene Greenwell, Alice was a shining light to everyone she met.

She greeted family with a brilliant smile and a hug, always happy to welcome anyone into her home for a visit.

This was especially true for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she saw as the most valued treasures in her life.

When one of her grandbabies would come around a corner, her arms would fly open and a light would spark in her eyes. In just the same fashion, they were always happy to see "Grammy," and she was everyone's greatest cheerleader.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, James Cherry, her son, David G. Cherry, and son-in-law Jack Hale. She leaves behind three daughters, Tina and her husband Alan Dye, Tonia Hale, and Tamra and her husband Gordon Young; grandchildren, Adam Wratten, Tyler McCombs, Samuel Wratten, Kara Florez, Thomas Wratten, Tasha New, Amanda Wratten and Valerie Eaves; and great-grandchildren, Ory, Mario and Lily.

She will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved