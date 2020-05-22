Alice Irene (Mercer) Karr
1935 - 2020
Cresson, TX - Alice Irene Mercer Karr went Home to the Lord on Sunday, May 17th, 2020.

Alice was born in Laredo on April 21, 1935. She married Don E. Karr on June 16, 1956 and followed Don, and the Army, for twenty-six years. They retired to Bandera, TX and eventually Harlingen, TX.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved sharing her love for travel with her family. She was a dedicated member of MOAA for twenty years and worked tirelessly to help Service members maintain their benefits. With the Granbury, TX chapter, she was a strong supporter of the Field of Flags program and enjoyed the camaraderie of the MOAA members and community.

Left to cherish and love Alice are her two daughters: Donna Karr Floyd (Robert Floyd) and Linda Karr Chisholm (John Scott Chisholm); three grandchildren: Amanda Jekel Petrovic (Daniel Petrovic), Catherine Jekel Ronderos (David Ronderos), and Stephen Everett Chisholm; and several nieces and nephews.

Alice is preceded in death by Don, her parents, and her brothers and sisters.

"I go straight to Heaven - for I believe in God and his son, Jesus" John 5:24

In her own words, "Bye!"

A viewing will be at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, TX on Saturday, May 23rd 10am - 1:30pm. A graveside service will be held at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Gideons International Bible or Granbury, Texas MOAA Field of Flags (sponsored by rally - project.com - 817-770-0425).

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 22, 2020.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Duddlesten Funeral Home
MAY
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 21, 2020
Aunt Alice had a fiery spirit and wasn't afraid to show it! Conversations were fun and engaging and family gatherings always lively. She was a loving wife and mother and the epitome of a military wife/supporter. She has been called a "servant warrior" for her endless support of military families and veterans. Praise God that she is now reunited with her loving husband, and no doubt she continues to be an advocate for soldiers and their families. May she find peace in the arms of our heavenly Father.
All our love and prayers,
Danette, Rachel and Sarah Z.
May 21, 2020
What a great SPUNKY lady. Mrs. Carr will never be forgotten by my wife Alice and me. Great memories of the time we spent on the Javelina Alumni Association Board of Trustees where you could always depend on her to express her opinion. Did I mention she was SPUNKY!! You are gone from this earth but you will always be in our hearts. RIP Mrs. Carr. Condolences and prayers to all of the family.
Al & Alice Hinojosa
