Aunt Alice had a fiery spirit and wasn't afraid to show it! Conversations were fun and engaging and family gatherings always lively. She was a loving wife and mother and the epitome of a military wife/supporter. She has been called a "servant warrior" for her endless support of military families and veterans. Praise God that she is now reunited with her loving husband, and no doubt she continues to be an advocate for soldiers and their families. May she find peace in the arms of our heavenly Father.

All our love and prayers,

Danette, Rachel and Sarah Z.