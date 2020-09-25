Harlingen - Alice Marie Schabow Keener went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020 at the age of 93.Alice was born in Raymondville, Texas to Gust August Schabow and Nelda Louise Kieke Schabow. She graduated from high school in Raymondville in 1945 and then attended beauty school in Corpus Christi. After completion of beauty school she moved to Harlingen where she worked for 30 plus years as a hair dresser and owned her own beauty shop for many years. She married Billy Joe Keener of Mercedes November 26, 1949. After closing her beauty shop in 1972, she started working at House of Frames until 2018. She was the oldest member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Harlingen.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Joe Keener; brothers, Harold Schabow and Earl Ray Schabow; sisters, Pearl Ray Schabow Burns and Ruby Schabow Wick.Surviving are her children Donald Wayne (Henrietta) Keener of Mason, David Joe (Bonnie) Keener of Harlingen, Linda Jean Simpson of Bastrop, Billy Ray (Christina) Keener of Cooks, MI; brother, Allen Schabow of San Antonio; grandchildren, Melissa Jean (Doug) Havemann, Schawn Marie Keener Wreden, Ralph Brandon Keener, Dawn Denise Bryant, Lisa Jean Dreslinski; step-grandchildren, Tonya, Gaven Keener & Ashwin Keener, great grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.Visitation will be held at Duddlesten Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020.Graveside services will be held at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 pmFuneral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.