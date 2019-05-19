|
|
Santa Rosa - Alicia A. Reyna, age 83, of Santa Rosa, Texas passed away on Friday May 17, 2019. Alicia was born June 18, 1935 in Mexico to Catalina and Jesus Abad.
Alicia is survived by; son Reynaldo Reyna; daughter Rosa Sepulveda; daughter Dora Galvan; son Ramiro Reyna; son Roberto Reyna; son Rigoberto Reyna; and daughter Leticia Delfin. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Alicia loved gardening, and spending time with her family.
Alicia was preceded in death by her husband Eleazar Reyna; and parents Catalina and Jesus Abad.
Visitation for Alicia will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a 7 PM Prayer Service at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, in La Feria, Texas. A chapel service will occur Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Reyna family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 19, 2019