Brownsville, Texas - God lifted Alicia Benavides Castillo, known to family and friends as "Licha", up for her final rest on November 8, 2020 at the age of 83. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Alicia will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Alicia was born on June 28, 1937 in Willacy County and attended public schools in Sebastian and Lyford. In 1961, she met the love of her life, Enrique, while he was on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps. They fell in love and married on May 5, 1963 in Sebastian and were blessed to enjoy 57 wonderful years of marriage.
Alicia loved spending time with family and friends. She especially adored the times spent with her granddaughter, Krista, whom she spoiled to no end. She enjoyed travelling and was fortunate enough to experience many trips throughout the United States, especially trips to California, throughout the Southwest, and a memorable weeks-long road trip with Enrique through the US Gulf Coast, East Coast and Appalachia., as well as travelling to Monterrey and Mexico City, and gambling trips to Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Wendover, Nevada, and to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Alicia positively influenced the lives of many students in her many years working for Texas Southmost College and Brownsville ISD.
Alicia is preceded in death by her parents Rafael and Manuela Benavides, her sisters Eneli Garcia and Angelita Trevino, her brothers Manuel Benavides, Jesus Benavides and Jose Alonzo Benavides, her in-laws Manuela and Amada Castillo, Mariano Castillo, Ramon Castillo, Valentin Castillo, Elvia Castillo, and Margarito Trevino.
Left to cherish her memory is her adoring and devoted husband Enrique, son Henry (Laura) Castillo, daughter Judy (Patrick) McReynolds, her beloved granddaughter Krista Marie Castillo, who she loved more than life, her sister Maria Elena Evans, brother Raul (Rebecca) Benavides, in-laws Dora Castillo, Lydia Castillo, Gloria Castillo, Raul Castillo, Eva Castillo, Israel Garcia, Consuelo Benavides, Frances Benavides, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Alicia's family will receive family and friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the San Benito Funeral Home with a recitation of the Holy Rosary commencing at 7 o'clock on Monday evening. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 also at the San Benito Funeral Home. (Both services may be viewed online at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.)
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial donation in Alicia's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://bit.ly/3plk6Wg
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
All guests must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home.