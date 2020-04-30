|
|
San Benito - Alicia M. Jacques, 71, was born November 19, 1948 and passed away on April 27, 2020. Alicia graduated from Texas Southmost College where she earned a nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse in the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio, Texas for over 40 years. She loved being a nurse and was exceptional at her job. She loved spending time with family, backyard barbeques, Fiesta San Antonio, Conjunto music. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle aficionado. She also truly loved her hometown of San Benito.
Alicia was beloved mother to Roland Jacques Sr. his wife, Diane and her grandchildren, Sarah Jacques and Roland Jacques Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cipriano and Juanita Munoz and siblings, Modesto Munoz, Valentina Garza, Rosario Munoz, brother-in-law Ed Sharpe and nephew, George Abi Rached, Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Angelita Abi Rached, Maria Hensley, Josefina Sharpe, and her brothers Benito Munoz, Enrique Munoz and Jose Munoz, nieces, Laura Abi Rached, Marilu Reyna, Irene Valdez, Cecilia Munoz Lopez and numerous more loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
She was a beautiful soul who made a lasting impact on those who knew her. She will truly be missed.
Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Graveside service will 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mont Mete Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Alicia's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to current State restrictions on gatherings visitation will be limited to 75 persons at a time in the funeral home with the recommendation of wearing facial covering.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 30, 2020