Harlingen - Alicia De Los Santos Rendon, 95, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away Monday, April 20th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sigifredo Rendon, and a daughter, Julia Cruz.
She is survived by four daughters; Lupita Colunga, Yolanda Yanez, Ida Flores and Dora Suarez; one son, Armando Rendon; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Alicia was a member of Our Lady of The Assumption Church and served as a Guadalupana. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and a trip to the beach was a must.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen.
Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.
You may join the live stream of the graveside service on the Restlawn Memorial Park page on Facebook.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
